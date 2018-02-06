Doritos developing quieter snacks for women

Doritos is developing a new snack for ladies. Its parent company Pepsi Co. says it noticed men and women have different snack habits.
The CEO recently spoke on the podcast The Secret Life of C.E.O.'s.
She says men like to crunch chips and lick their fingers while women prefer quieter snacks and want to keep their hands clean from flavoring.
Doritos is now looking into ways snacks can be designed and packaged differently. And those snacks may be launched soon.
News of this snack created just for women has caused an uproar online, with many calling it sexist.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family to honor father who died while trying to save his children from a house fire
- Local police chief resigns, asks city to ignore private investigation, records show
- 11-year-old killed, brother hurt in crash leaving middle school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}