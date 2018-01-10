Dog uses Tinder to find forever home

0

Henry has dark eyes, light hair, a big wet nose and he’s looking for someone to love him on the dating app Tinder.

Henry is a shelter dog who has, thanks to his human caregivers, reached out on Tinder to find his perfect home.

Miranda Morrison works for Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus, Georgia and came up with the idea to list Henry on Tinder after he had lived at the no-kill shelter for a few years.

First, his potential owner would pick him up at the shelter, then take a walk or hike, then get lunch of chicken nuggets or sweet potato fries, “Today” reported.

“Then home to a cozy couch for a little living room fetch with a squeaky plush toy, followed by Netflix marathon and snuggle fest before dozing off into a cozy slumber,” Morrison told “Today.”

So how did Morrison come up with the Tinder idea? “I vaguely remember silly things from Tinder in my single swiping days. I think I once matched with a pizza? I thought, what if I make Henry a profile? That would be worth a shot.”

Since Morrison posted Henry’s profile on Dec. 29, he’s had 14 matches.

And he’s not the only animal on Tinder. LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta has created 22 profiles on Tinder for its dogs and cats recently.



