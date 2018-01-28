Deputy helps save woman choking on potato chip at deli

SALEM, Ore. - A deputy saved a woman's life after she started choking on a potato chip at a deli in Oregon.
According to KATU, Deputy Gregg Ramseyer was in the store investigating a hit and run crash and believed the restaurant's surveillance cameras may have captured the incident.
Angelica Sandoval was trying to help him with the video when she started choking on a potato chip.
KATU said another employee, Cassie Sarff, tried to do the Heimlich Maneuver and swept her moth using her finger.
Ramseyer called for help and recognized that Sandoval was not getting better. He took over for Sarff and was able to clear the obstruction, KATU said.
"He saved me," Sandoval said. "He is my hero."
