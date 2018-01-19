  • Dashcam video shows car slam into tow truck, nearly hit driver

    DETROIT - Police in Michigan are warning drivers to slow down in icy conditions after a tow truck driver was nearly hit by a car that slid on ice. 

    Michigan State Police tweeted a video of the crash that happened Wednesday morning.

    A car slid on the ramp to the interstate and crashed on top of a tow truck. 

    The car barely missed the truck operator. 

     Police said the incident is a reminder to slow and give them a lane. 

     

