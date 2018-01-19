Dashcam video shows car slam into tow truck, nearly hit driver

DETROIT - Police in Michigan are warning drivers to slow down in icy conditions after a tow truck driver was nearly hit by a car that slid on ice.
Michigan State Police tweeted a video of the crash that happened Wednesday morning.
A car slid on the ramp to the interstate and crashed on top of a tow truck.
The car barely missed the truck operator.
Police said the incident is a reminder to slow and give them a lane.
We talk about slowing down in bad weather and giving us a lane. The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp. They never made it. Please give us a lane. pic.twitter.com/rNnV5WXjQG— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 18, 2018
