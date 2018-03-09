  • Dashcam captures head-on crash with ambulance

    A dashboard camera captured the moment an ambulance turned over after being hit by an oncoming car.

    The Emergency Medical Services Authority wrote on its Facebook page their crew in
    Oklahoma City was involved in a serious crash after another driver failed to yield to the ambulance.

    The department said it released video of the crash that happened last month as a reminder
    to always pay attention while on the road and yield to emergency vehicles.

    The department said its two crew members are OK, along with the driver in the other vehicle.

