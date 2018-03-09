Dashcam captures head-on crash with ambulance

A dashboard camera captured the moment an ambulance turned over after being hit by an oncoming car.
The Emergency Medical Services Authority wrote on its Facebook page their crew in
Oklahoma City was involved in a serious crash after another driver failed to yield to the ambulance.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Drag this out': Texts reveal Reed administration's effort to keep public records from WSB
- Suspect reached 71 mph with police officer inside car after traffic stop
- Gwinnett County issues alert after child is attacked by rabid dog
The department said it released video of the crash that happened last month as a reminder
to always pay attention while on the road and yield to emergency vehicles.
The department said its two crew members are OK, along with the driver in the other vehicle.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}