Dad recreates Disneyland fireworks for his daughter's bedroom

LAS VEGAS - One dad decided to trick out his 7-year-old daughter's entire room to look like Disneyland.
Lyle Coram said his daughter, Shelby, is a big Disney fan so he brought some of that Disney magic to her room. She now sleeps each night under her very own fireworks display that mimics the one at the theme park.
"We didn’t really plan the room it just came together," Coram told "Good Morning America." "Every time we would go to Disneyland we would get new ideas and add it to the room. The first time Shelby saw the fireworks in her room she just laid on the floor for hours watching it. We even added different scenes like snow, floating lanterns, lightning and a 'Star Wars' battle."
