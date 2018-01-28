Crews rescue cat trapped in pipe for 4 days

ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Workers helped rescue a cat that was stuck in a drain pipe for several days in North Georgia.
WTVC said Brad Singleton and Jon Cable with Anderson Gutter and Tree service worked for more than an hour to free the cat at a home in Rossville.
According to WTVC, the crew used a skidloader to lift the heavy stone retaining wall, but then saw that the cat was in an even tighter spot, inside a corrugated plastic drainpipe.
They used a knife and other tools to cut through the pipe.
The cat did not appear to be hurt, WTVC said. It was given food and taken to an animal center.
