Confederate monument in Georgia cemetery seriously damaged, police say

ROME, Ga. - A statue of a Confederate soldier that has stood in a Georgia cemetery for more than a century had its face smashed, hands “surgically” cut and rifle taken in an act of vandalism, local officials said.
In the wake of the incident, the monument at Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome, Georgia -- intended to be a memorial to the defenders of the Confederate states, according to the cemetery's manager -- was removed from its base.
"It has been reported, the damage has been estimated and, yes, [we] are investigating," Rome Police Department Lt. Danny Story told ABC News.
