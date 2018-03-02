College basketball player has surprise reunion with mother after 5 years apart

A college basketball player had a surprise reunion with his mother who he had not seen in five years.
Nobertas Giga is a center for the Jacksonville State University basketball team.
He left Lithuania to pursue his dreams of playing basketball and had not seen his mother since 2013.
Giga's coaches decided to set up a surprise visit from his mom. Giga thought he was going to watch film, but instead his mother walked through the door.
There was not a dry eye in the room during the emotional reunion.
.@norbertasgiga thought he was meeting with the coaches to watch film when he arrived in Evansville for the @OVCSports Tournament. Instead, he got a surprise from someone he hasn’t seen since moving to the United States in 2013. pic.twitter.com/P0NELC0sRT— JSU Men's Basketball (@JSU_MBB) February 28, 2018
