College basketball player gives homeless woman food

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Mike Lewis II, a basketball player for Duquesne University, noticed a woman living in her car and decided to try and help her out.
"Hey, I'm sorry to bother you, I noticed you guys out here all week, and I play basketball for Duquesne so I just wanted to give you some pizza and some wings," he told the woman in a video that captured the encounter.
The woman said thank you and smiled when she took the food.
In a tweet, Lewis said, "Don't just walk past people. If you can help, do so."
Watch the encounter here:
