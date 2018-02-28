  • College basketball player gives homeless woman food

    PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Mike Lewis II, a basketball player for Duquesne University, noticed a woman living in her car and decided to try and help her out. 

    "Hey, I'm sorry to bother you, I noticed you guys out here all week, and I play basketball for Duquesne so I just wanted to give you some pizza and some wings," he told the woman in a video that captured the encounter.

    The woman said thank you and smiled when she took the food.

    In a tweet, Lewis said, "Don't just walk past people. If you can help, do so."

    Watch the encounter here: 

