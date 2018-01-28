Coast Guard busts $721 million cocaine operation

The U.S. Coast Guard just made a huge cocaine bust. A nearly $1 billion bust.
The 47,000 pounds of cocaine was displayed in San Diego on Thursday.
Officials said the drugs, worth more than $721 million, were seized in 23 different drug operations.
The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton stopped two go fast boats in three days, seizing more than 5,800 pounds of cocaine worth almost $78 million. Crews also stopped five other boats with more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $165 million.
On Nov. 21, a Canadian-U.S. crew seized more than 3,300 pounds of cocaine worth more than $44 million in one seizure and 4,385 pounds of cocaine worth more than $58 million in another. Other Coast Guard crews seized 22,100 pounds of cocaine in 17 raids.
The drugs were turned over to federal agents for investigation.
