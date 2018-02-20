CHOA shares advice for treating symptoms of flu

ATLANTA - Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is sharing advice from doctors on how people should be treating symptoms of the flu.
Doctors said to treat flu symptoms such as fever and body aches, acetaminophen or ibuprofen can be used. They urge families not to use aspirin, aspirin-containing products or cough/cold medicines.
Families are reminded to be mindful of other over-the-counter medicines that also contain acetaminophen, as too much can be fatal, doctors said.
At least 84 children have died so far this flu season, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC said that of those who died, three-fourths of them did not receive the flu vaccine.
RELATED STORIES:
Doctors told Channel 2 Action News they think this flu season could last through April, and doctors said you should get the flu shot, for you and your children, if you haven't already done it.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}