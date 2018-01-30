Chick-fil-A helps surprise mom-to-be for reunion with deployed husband (VIDEO)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - A Fort Bragg Army wife and mom-to-be got quite a surprise when she went to Chick-fil-a for breakfast.
Brandy Rodriguez was posing for a picture with her in-laws and the restaurant’s mascot when the mascot took off the head of the costume to reveal it was her husband, Antonio, who had come home from deployment.
The soldier and his family had been planning the surprise homecoming for weeks and Brandy had no idea he had returned, according to ABC 11.
Chick-fil-A Marketing Director Denise Windsor told the station that the staff began to cry and customers started clapping for the happy reunion.
“We are thankful for the sacrifice our military and their families make for the freedoms that we enjoy daily,” the restaurant said in a post to their Facebook page.
Antonio and Brandy are expecting their first child together in about six weeks.
