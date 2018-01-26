'Catastrophic event' prevented; weapons found in teen's room after making school threat

HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday after multiple weapons were found in his bedroom after Pennsylvania State Police received a tip about threats of a shooting at Uniontown High School, authorities said.
State police said a student overheard the teen making threats while riding the school bus Thursday. That student alerted his parents, who contacted then contacted police.
Police obtained a search warrant for a home in Henry Clay Township and found a cache of weapons in the 14-year-old boy’s bedroom, including guns, throwing knives, bulk ammunition, and a crossbow, police said.
"A catastrophic event was diverted today simply because a student spoke to his parents regarding what he knew, and the parents had the sense to call the police. Those parents and student should be commended and probably saved lives today," Trooper Robert Broadwater, PSP Uniontown, said.
