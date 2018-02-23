REISTERSTOWN, Md. - Have you ever wanted to live like a 19-time MLB All-Star??
If you have deep enough pockets, now might be your opportunity!
Cal Ripken Jr., Major League Baseball’s all-time record holder for most consecutive games played, is selling his massive 24-acre estate in Reisterstown, Maryland.
[PHOTOS: Cal Ripken Jr.'s $12.5M estate]
The two-time American League Most Valuable Player lived on the estate for almost the entirety of his 29-year marriage to his wife, Kelly. Since their recent divorce, Ripken has moved to Annapolis.
The 21,890-square-foot home has six bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. It also has a home theater, a 10-person spa and an outdoor swimming pool.
The home, which was originally priced at $12.5 million, will be auctioned off with no reserve on May 12.
Information from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com was used in this report.
