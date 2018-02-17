  • Bus driver pulls over to help woman on crutches who fell on slippery street

    MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee bus driver is being praised after he stopped to help a woman on crutches who fell while crossing a slippery street.

    The Milwaukee County Transit System posted the story on Twitter.

    While driving his route, Michael Karges saw a woman fall and immediately secured his bus and ran out to help.

    He pulled the woman up, and with the help of a passenger, walked her across the street.

    The pair helped the woman get to a store two blocks away.

    The driver and passenger returned minutes later and the bus continued on its way.

     

     

