Bus driver pulls over to help woman on crutches who fell on slippery street

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee bus driver is being praised after he stopped to help a woman on crutches who fell while crossing a slippery street.
The Milwaukee County Transit System posted the story on Twitter.
While driving his route, Michael Karges saw a woman fall and immediately secured his bus and ran out to help.
He pulled the woman up, and with the help of a passenger, walked her across the street.
The pair helped the woman get to a store two blocks away.
The driver and passenger returned minutes later and the bus continued on its way.
On this Valentine's Day we offer a story about love and kindness❣️— RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) February 14, 2018
