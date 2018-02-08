Bus driver jumps in to help man who fell in snow

MILWAUKEE - A bus driver in Milwaukee went above and beyond when she pulled over to help an elderly man who fell in the snow.
According to the Milwaukee County Transit System, Kaniquka Jackson was driving near Bayshore Mall when she saw a man trying to catch the bus.
The man stepped into a snow bank and fell. Jackson immediately ran off her bus to help the man up.
She then helped him onto the bus and made sure he was OK.
When an elderly man fell down in the snow, bus driver Kaniquka Jackson was there to help.— RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) February 7, 2018
