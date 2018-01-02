Bizarre fireworks explosion inside trunk of car caught on camera

HOUSTON - Dramatic video of fireworks exploding inside a car in Houston, Texas, on New Year’s Eve.
The explosions reportedly started when an individual threw a lit firework into the car filled with other fireworks.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Witnesses to the surreal scene crowded around to shoot video on their phones. Among them was Jonathan Garza.
"You can tell there was chaos here. It's obvious," he told ABC 13, standing amidst the debris from the previous night's outdoor party. "The Charger, like the trunk, was popping fireworks left and right."
Information from ABC News and ABC 13 was used in this report
