Baby elephant rolls around in mud with human

    THAILAND - A tourist had quite the memorable experience with a baby elephant that has millions of people smiling. 

    Hannah Frenchick posted video of her encounter with a baby elephant while on a trip to Chiang Mai, Thailand.

    The video shows the baby elephant knocking over the woman and then proceeds to playfully lay on her, then roll around in the mud with her. 

    Millions of people have watched the video.

