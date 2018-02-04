Atlanta-native Sean McVay wins NFL Coach of the Year award

In his first season running a team, and as the youngest head coach in NFL history, Sean McVay won The Associated Press 2017 NFL Coach of the Year award.
McVay, who turned 32 on Jan. 24, led the Los Angeles Rams to an 11-5 record, a seven-game improvement from the mark they managed the previous year.
The Rams won their first NFC West title since 2003, and second-year quarterback Jared Goff improved exponentially under McVay's guidance.
McVay ran away with the voting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. He drew 35 votes to 11 for Minnesota's Mike Zimmer. Doug Marrone of Jacksonville received two votes, while the Super Bowl coaches, Philadelphia's Doug Pederson and New England's Bill Belichick, each got one.
Sean McVay thanked his parents, mother Cindy & father, former @wsbtv GM Tim McVay, calling him "the greatest leader I know & the best mentor I could ever have". Completely understandable to those of us who worked with/for him. Congratulations to the entire family. https://t.co/nN5R6nfzrM— Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) February 4, 2018
