Answering the call: Hundreds of dads show up for mentorship breakfast

DALLAS - A middle school in south Dallas, Texas was looking for a few dozen volunteers to help out with the school’s first "Breakfast with Dads."

“We are need of at least 50 or more additional male mentors who can devote one hour of their Thursday morning next week to this cause,” an event organizer posted on Facebook last month.

But when that Thursday morning came, 50 men didn’t show up – nearly 600 did!

The volunteers came from diverse backgrounds, including local law enforcement, public officials and community organizers, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The school’s principal, Tracie Washington, said she wanted a large group of positive role models for the event and said mentorship is not an easy thing for a young student to ask for, but about 150 students had requested to be assigned a mentor.

“When a young person sees someone other than their teacher take interest in them, it inspires them. That’s what we want to see happen,” said school administrators and event organizer, the Rev. Donald Parish Jr., of True Lee Missionary Baptist Church. “These kids need all the support they can get to be successful.”

Jason Tren, of Dallas, said he saw the post and wanted to help.

“If I were in the place of these young men, I’d want someone to step up,” Tren told the Morning News.

The boys, ages 11 to 13, reacted with smiles and questions during one activity that focused on how to tie a necktie.

The Dallas Morning News reports that more than three years ago, Dade Middle School was one of the worst-performing middle schools in the district. The school has since worked on improving its academic standing in the school district with events like the breakfast.

“This turnout is a testament to show [what happens] when a school and a community come together,” Washington said.

