Amazing video shows driver narrowly missing massive boulder

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Sometimes, it's just your lucky day.
And that's definitely how one driver in Taiwan is feeling after a massive boulder narrowly missed his car.
In dramatic video released by ABC News, dashcam footage captures the massive boulder falling on a highway.
The boulder missed the driver by seconds. He wasn't injured.
