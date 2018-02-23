  • Amazing video shows driver narrowly missing massive boulder

    Updated:

    TAIPEI, Taiwan - Sometimes, it's just your lucky day.

    And that's definitely how one driver in Taiwan is feeling after a massive boulder narrowly missed his car.

    In dramatic video released by ABC News, dashcam footage captures the massive boulder falling on a highway.

    The boulder missed the driver by seconds. He wasn't injured.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories