0 5 ways rideshare drivers can get kicked off of Uber

Uber's background checks have long faced criticism for inaccuracies. Right now, the company is fighting a nearly $9 state fine in Colorado for allowing dozens of disqualifying drivers on the road including 12 felons. Uber does not fingerprint its drivers.

But according to the company, "All drivers in the U.S. must provide their license and vehicle documentation before being able to drive with Uber. They’re also required to go through a pre-screening process that includes a review of their motor vehicle records and a search through criminal records at the county, state, and federal levels."

We checked the fine print to look at ways drivers can get permanently banned from using the app.

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

A driver's account can be permanently deactivated if they are found driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol while using the app. The company states it may also deactivate the account of any driver who receives several unconfirmed complaints of drug or alcohol use.

Having a firearm

Both drivers and passengers are prohibited from carrying a firearm in any vehicle using the Uber app. This rule is regardless of state law. Uber clearly states that its rides are gun-free zones.

Physical contact with riders

Uber's community guidelines say drivers should not make contact with riders in the car. Sexual conduct with riders is completely banned and the guidelines state drivers should never hit or otherwise hurt a rider.

Unwanted contact with riders after a trip is over.

Once a ride has been completed, drivers are asked not to have any contact with a rider. The provision includes no texting, calling, or visiting someone in person.

Refusing to allow service animals in the car

Uber drivers are required to give rides to riders with service animals. State and federal laws prohibit discrimination against individuals with disabilities, including those accompanied by service animals. In 2014, the company came under fire after a lawsuit said Uber drivers refused to take passengers with dogs and in one case locked the passenger's service dog in the trunk. A settlement was reached in 2016.

