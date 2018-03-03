0 2018 OSCARS: 'Live's After Oscar Show' with Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” has announced several of the guests who will be joining Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for “Live’s After Oscar Show,” airing live on Monday, March 5, at 9 a.m.

You can watch The 90th Academy Awards Sunday at 8 p.m. LIVE on Channel 2! CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the Oscars leading up to the big night!

In addition to Ripa’s exclusive backstage interviews with the night’s big winners and presenters, Seacrest will be the first to catch up with Oscar host JIMMY KIMMEL once the Oscars have wrapped.

Plus, singer/songwriter MAX will give a special performance of his hit single “Lights Down Low,” featuring rapper gnash. And Emmy Award-winning journalist Ma ia Menounos will cover the iconic red carpet, chatting with Oscar nominees, presenters and entertainment’s hottest stars as they head into Hollywood’s most glamorous evening.

The highly anticipated edition of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, just hours after the coveted Oscar awards have been handed out on the same stage.

For fans who will be in the Los Angeles area the morning of March 5, go to the “Live” website, KellyandRyan.com, for further details.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on The ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. EST/ p.m. PST. The Oscars, produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

