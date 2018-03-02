  • 2 dead, gunman at large in Central Michigan University shooting, police say

    Updated:

    Two people are dead after a shooting at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant this morning, according to Michigan State Police.

    This story is developing. Please check back for more updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    The suspect, considered armed and dangerous, is at large, Mount Pleasant officials said. The shooting was at Campbell Hall, a dorm building, according to the school.

    "The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation," Central Michigan University wrote on its Facebook page. 

     

