2 dead, gunman at large in Central Michigan University shooting, police say

Two people are dead after a shooting at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant this morning, according to Michigan State Police.
The suspect, considered armed and dangerous, is at large, Mount Pleasant officials said. The shooting was at Campbell Hall, a dorm building, according to the school.
"The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation," Central Michigan University wrote on its Facebook page.
UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911.— City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018
If you’re on the CMU campus please stay inside! Stay safe everyone. This is terrifying to wake up to. pic.twitter.com/xImaUfDdIA— Liv (@Oliviaps17) March 2, 2018
