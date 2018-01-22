10-month-old drowns when intoxicated mother falls asleep in bathtub, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fl. - A 35-year-old mother in Florida has been arrested for the death of her 10-month-old child, Brevard County deputies said.
Rosa Regina Feeney was arrested Monday and faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.
Deputies said the investigation began Dec. 6 at the Deangelo’s By The Sea Hotel in Melbourne Beach after reports of an unresponsive child.
Deputies believe Feeney had been drinking, went to take a bath while the child was playing on the bathroom floor and then put him in the tub with her.
Feeney fell asleep and the child slipped under the water, deputies said.
Feeney woke up, found the child unresponsive and ran to a neighbor for help.
Feeney appeared to be inebriated during her contact that night with law enforcement and medical professionals, deputies said.
Feeney is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $60,000 bail.
