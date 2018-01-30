Tickets to President Trump's speech promise strong State of the 'Uniom'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address Tuesday had to be reissued after a misprint.
The tickets read, "Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom."
Lawmakers had fun with the glitch: "Looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted with a picture of the invite.
Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018
Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona used the glitch to jab at the secretary of education.
"Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom"
Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018
The House Sergeant at Arms is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets.
An official said a correction was immediately made and all but about a dozen tickets have been exchanged.
