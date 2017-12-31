'Multiple deputies down' in 'active' situation in Denver area

Police and other emergency workers in an affluent suburban county outside of Denver are responding to reports of multiple officers down.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted "multiple deputies down" in what remains an active situation. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
In an earlier tweet, the sheriff's office stated there was "an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd. between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd."
The sheriff's office issued a "Code Red" at around 7:15 a.m. local time, asking residents in the area to avoid windows and shelter in place.
