0 Man leads deputies on chase while tossing beer, meat, clothing from his van

Authorities arrested a Wisconsin man for his seventh operating-while-intoxicated offense but not before he led Brown County Sheriff deputies on a nearly six-mile chase while throwing stolen beer, meat and clothing from his van.

The incident began Feb. 9 at a Festival Foods in Bellevue. The Sheriff's Department received a call around 6 p.m. from store employees who reported that a man on their watch list for potential retail theft had entered the store.

Brown County deputies pulled over Timothy L. Andrews, 48, in the parking lot.

"Keep your hands where I can see them," a deputy said on camera.

Andrews proceeded to tell deputies he had weapons in the vehicle. Authorities said his foot was on the brake and he refused to exit the van.

Deputy: "What's in the vehicle?"

Suspect: "Knife."

Deputy: "OK, step out of the vehicle."

"He said he was not going back to jail," Capt. Dan Sandberg said.

That's when Andrews took off, and the deputies quickly pursued him.

The dashcam video shows Andrews throwing stolen goods out of his van while racing through the streets, at least twice appearing to lose control of his vehicle.

"He has the door wide open. He's throwing stuff out of it," is heard on the dashcam video.

Deputies eventually used a PIT maneuver, forcing Andrews' vehicle to lose control and spin out, after he turned down a quiet street in Green Bay not far from downtown.

Deputies arrested Andrews on suspicion of drunken driving. Investigators said his preliminary breath test registered a blood-alcohol level of .055, but because of past offenses his legal limit to drive is .02.

Deputies referred nine charges on Andrews to the District Attorney's office.

"It continues to floor me how some people in our society are willing to jeopardize other people's safety for their own means," Sandberg said.

