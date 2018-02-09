0 Young teacher adopts student who almost made her quit

ATLANTA - Chelsea Haley is a single mother of two boys.

And while she never really saw this coming, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Haley, a graduate of the University of Georgia, joined Teach For America after graduation and ended up at a low-income school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It was there where she met her future son, although at the time she had no idea he’d be her son.

“I never thought I’d be a single mom at age 24, especially of two boys, one of which was my 12-year-old student,” Haley told CNN.

Haley recalls when she first met Jerome Robinson. She said he was a bit rough around the edges and caused trouble.

Fast-forward three years, and now she’s adopted the boy who almost made her quit her job, as well as his younger brother.

According to CNN, Haley and her sons live in the Atlanta area, and she’s a middle school teacher in Marietta.

Haley often posts updates on Jerome and Jace on her Facebook page. Earlier this month, she posted Jerome’s grades -- and they’re good.

She also posts adorable updates on Jace.

Perhaps the best part of the story is how family, friends and strangers are rallying around Haley and her boys.

“I’ve had people from all over the world reach to see if they could help with Jerome and Jace’s education,” Haley said.

Despite Haley’s initial hesitance, a GoFundMe page was created to help the boys.

“I need to put pride aside and make decisions for my boys with the community God has given us,” Haley wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Any and all money will go straight to getting Jace back to his preschool in the Fall and the remainder immediately to a college savings account for both boys.”

The GoFundMe page has already raised several thousand dollars.

“We are so Blessed by you all. I know their birth mother will be moved when we call her with the news,” Haley wrote on the page.

