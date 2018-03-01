Get ready to 'Access Atlanta' in a whole new way with WSB-TV and the AJC

If you're like a lot of us, by midweek you're probably dreaming about the weekend and looking for something fun to do. Well, never fear, Atlanta, we've got you covered.
WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently launched a brand-new, digital-exclusive show, Access Atlanta, which you can find on your streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire when you download the WSB-TV app.
Access Atlanta is a fun variety show that gives you an insider's look at everything entertainment, travel and culture in The A -- whether it's showcasing the best events around town every weekend, chatting with local musicians, artists and chefs, going behind-the-scenes at local attractions or highlighting cool travel destinations. You'll find brewery tours, visits to special new exhibits at museums around town, food truck diaries and previews of hot restaurants, insider experiences like the Porche test drive and more. Some of your favorite WSB-TV anchors, including Jovita Moore and Fred Blankenship, are also getting in on the fun!
So let's have some fun, Atlanta! Find the Access Atlanta program when you download the WSB-TV app for your Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV here: http://wsbtvapps.com/.
