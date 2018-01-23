  • Woman who threw house party that ended in 70 arrests says fight for justice not over

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The woman who threw a house party that ended in dozens of arrests in Cartersville said her fight for justice is just beginning. 

    Around 70 people were arrested after authorities found less than an ounce of marijuana and some cocaine on New Year’s Eve. Charges were eventually dropped for all but one of the people.

    Many of those arrested and the NAACP said race factored into the arrests. 

    The woman and her attorney sat down with Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes and said they she wants to fight to make sure that everyone is treated equally in Bartow County. We’ll have a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories