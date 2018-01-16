Woman says suspected robbers followed her home from grocery store

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A Fayette County woman says at least two men followed her from a grocery store to her house in an attempt to rob her.
The unidentified victim shared dash cam video with Channel 2 Action News from the incident January 5 off Ginger Cake Road at around 7:00 p.m.
She told Channel 2's Matt Johnson she noticed a man attempting to get out of a Dodge Caravan behind her in her driveway, so she backed up then chased them out of the neighborhood and made note of their license plate.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snow showers possible across north Georgia tomorrow
- Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46
- What happened to the 24-year-old man whose body was found off I-75?
She told deputies she had just shopped at the Publix on South Highway 85 in Fayetteville.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was last seen heading north on Ginger Cake Road.
"It's crazy for someone to think they can do that to someone," said Amy Kranenburg, a Fayetteville resident. "I will definitely be even more aware now."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}