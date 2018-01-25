0 Woman says she was duped by fake lobster-themed festival

ATLANTA - The Better Business Bureau is warning that a lobster festival advertised for this weekend in Atlanta is a scam.

The company advertised on Facebook but the Better Business Bureau said it's a fake festival.

“I said, 'Yeah, this looks pretty cool,'” said Sue Mills.

Mills purchased tickets online for the Maine lobster festival she was excited to attend with her husband this weekend -- so excited, in fact, that she went all out and paid $100 for VIP passes.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It was a private area where you get more oysters and lobsters. Complimentary beverages and so forth," she said describing the deal.

But when she realized Ticket Friday, the company hosting the event on along Peachtree Street, hadn’t sent her e-tickets, she knew something wasn't right.

"I opened up this weblink and there was nothing there. Clearly, this is a scam," she said.

A quick search showed the bogus company had shut down all their web links, but their Facebook page promoting the festival as “big sea fried fun” is filled with comments by upset people who’ve learned they've been duped.

"It was embarrassing and then I thought, 'What should I do?'" Mills said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Better Business Bureau and they responded with the following:

“It has come to the attention of BBB, via BBB’s Scam Tracker, that Ticket Friday, an event hosting firm, is collecting funds for events that do not exist.”

The company that owns the building where the scammers said the event would be held also released a statement telling us:

“We are in no way associated with the entity that created this scam. We are very sorry that folks were scammed.”



© 2018 Cox Media Group.