0 Woman says she paid thousands but never received headstone for husband's grave

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - After her husband’s death in late 2017, Pam Dean thought she was buying a headstone from a reputable company. Months later, the check she wrote to Wichman Monuments of Chattanooga, Tennessee has been cashed, there’s still no headstone for her husband’s grave and her questions remain unanswered by the company.

Dean was contacted by several monument companies after her husband’s passing, Wichman Monuments being one of those companies. She chose Wichman after researching the company which supposedly had an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Dean says a man from Wichman Monuments came to her home in Dallas to collect the over $3,000 check for the marker back in December. She says that she did get a response from the company when she called once in January, but they have not replied to her since then.

Channel 2 Action News has learned that the formerly BBB-accredited company has recently lost its accreditation.

Dean isn’t the only one who’s been allegedly conned by Wichman Monuments. According to the BBB website, Wichman Monuments is under investigation following a growing number of complaints by displeased customers who claim that they’re being tricked out of their money during their time of grief.

The president of the BBB of Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia, Jim Winsett, says he went to Wichman Monuments but the doors are closed and there is no sign indicating there’s been an emergency of any sort or reason for the shutdown. He indicated that monuments are still on display in the showroom but there’s been no sign they are currently operating. Winsett also says the BBB hasn’t been able to get ahold of the owner. He says seven complaints have been received just this week.

Potential buyers are strongly urged by the BBB not to do business with Wichman Monuments. If you’ve already purchased from the company and are having a similar experience, contact the BBB with your complaints.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.