  • Woman lands in jail after police say she rammed into cars at a McDonald's drive-thru

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A trip to a McDonald's drive-thru has landed a woman in jail.

    Powder Springs police say Jasmine Page, 27, was so upset that the people in front of her were taking too long to get their order that she rammed the car twice.

    Page got out of her car and pulled on the doors of the car in front of her and tried to fight the people inside, police said.

    Drivers Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke to say they would have stayed in the car, just like police say the victims in this case did.

    "I don't want to argue with that person because whoever is doing that in first place is crazy," said Tony Adaramola.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Police showed up shortly after the incident happened Thursday on Powder Springs Road around 2:45 a.m.

    Officers arrested Page at the McDonald's.

    "You just gotta have self control, that's about it," another driver said.

    Page's alleged actions were serious enough that police charged her with three misdemeanors including simple assault and reckless driving.

    Some in the community said it's best to be on the defensive even at a drive-thru.

    Page was able to post bond and leave jail that day.

    When Johnson asked her if she wanted to tell her side of the story, she said her attorney will have to do the talking.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman lands in jail after police say she rammed into cars at a…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Loved ones remember high school football shot and killed in shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Council orders local pub to pay for security during St. Patrick's Day…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect shot before multi-state chase ends in metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain moves in overnight; Expect messy morning commute