0 Woman lands in jail after police say she rammed into cars at a McDonald's drive-thru

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A trip to a McDonald's drive-thru has landed a woman in jail.

Powder Springs police say Jasmine Page, 27, was so upset that the people in front of her were taking too long to get their order that she rammed the car twice.

Page got out of her car and pulled on the doors of the car in front of her and tried to fight the people inside, police said.

Drivers Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke to say they would have stayed in the car, just like police say the victims in this case did.

"I don't want to argue with that person because whoever is doing that in first place is crazy," said Tony Adaramola.

Police showed up shortly after the incident happened Thursday on Powder Springs Road around 2:45 a.m.

Officers arrested Page at the McDonald's.

"You just gotta have self control, that's about it," another driver said.

Page's alleged actions were serious enough that police charged her with three misdemeanors including simple assault and reckless driving.

Some in the community said it's best to be on the defensive even at a drive-thru.

Page was able to post bond and leave jail that day.

When Johnson asked her if she wanted to tell her side of the story, she said her attorney will have to do the talking.

