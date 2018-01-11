Woman gets Alabama tattoo after losing National Championship bet with husband

ATLANTA - A local couple made a bet on the College Football Playoff National Championship and one of them walked away with a new tattoo on Wednesday.
Acworth couple Brooke Fowler, a University of Georgia fan and her husband Randall Fowler, a University of Alabama fan, signed contract documents for their wager on the big game.
The loser had to get the winning team’s logo tattooed on their body.
Alabama won the National Championship, so it was Brooke who would have to get an Alabama tattoo.
The couple agreed to have the tattoo done live on the "Bert Show" morning radio show.
Brooke kept her word and was a good sport as she got an elephant and Alabama logo tattooed on her arm.
However, she told her husband, “We’re not doing another bet.”
