0 Woman says thieves wanted in more then 20 break-ins killed her dog

ATLANTA - A victim was stunned to see a trio wanted in more than twenty break-ins across metro area are the same crew she says, killed her dog.

She said she was watching our newscast when the suspects were arrested and she could not believe her eyes.

“I was glad they were caught. I feel like they’re evil,” said the victim, who wished to remain anonymous.

Police told Channel 2 Action News their work isn’t done, because they say there are more suspects they’re looking for who are a part of this ring.

College Park police arrested Aramani Hickson, Alisha McDaniel and a third male suspect after they say the crew pulled more than 20 car thefts and burglaries across the metro area since the fall.

Speaking to Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez, the victim said she witnessed the same trio kill her dog Babie while trying to steal her brand-new Mercedes.

It happened outside of a Union City Dollar General store the day before Thanksgiving. Detectives believe the suspects first tried to steal the victim’s car, realized they couldn’t, then broke the back passenger window and grabbed the dog carrier with Babie inside.

“I screamed at the top of my lungs, 'That’s my dog!' They realized it wasn’t a designer bag and they just threw her out like nothing,” the victim said.

Babie died upon impact after police say her tiny skull was crushed.

Now the victim wants Hickson and his crew to pay for what they’ve done.

"They took something I loved and something I would ever get back. I just want to make sure they’re brought to justice," she said.

Detectives say there are at least three more suspects on the loose.

