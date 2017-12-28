Witness chases auto thieves, says they flashed a gun

ATLANTA - "I've been scared all day. Nervous," said theft victim Patria Pass.
Nervous after seeing shattered glass everywhere and a thief inside her car just moments after she stepped away and into a gas station.
"I realized what was happening and I started screaming, 'Help, call the police.' So, the man in the pickup truck started after him," Pass said.
The thief got away with the victim's purse Wednesday morning. A witness had seen enough and reported chasing the suspect's blue Hyundai out of an Exxon parking lot and westbound on Bolton Road.
He even reported using his pickup to ram the small car with three men inside. He claims that he only stopped after one of them flashed a gun.
The manager at the gas station said warning signs are posted to fight these kinds of crimes.
Channel 2's Carl Willis pulled crime records from APD's system. They show that this happens about once a month. He found 17 crimes reported this year, including 12 entering auto thefts, 4 stolen cars, and one pedestrian robbery.
The victim says there's a lesson that can be taken from this:
"Take your purse with you or lock it up in your trunk because locking your doors, that isn't going to get it now," Pass said.
