0 Wintry mix possible across north Georgia Sunday

ATLANTA - After a dry Saturday, areas of metro Atlanta could get some sleet or freezing rain early Sunday.

areas of metro Atlanta could get some sleet or freezing rain early Sunday.

The eastern parts of Cherokee County, north Fulton and parts of Gwinnett County may be affected, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said. The wintry mix could reach as far south as Ga. 400.

“It doesn’t mean we are going to see a significant ice storm,” Monahan said. “There could be some impacts that could affect travel tomorrow morning.”

LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE: Tracking the potential for a light wintry mix of mainly freezing rain (but also some sleet/snow high elevations) tomorrow morning. I'll break down the timeline and amounts at 6a on @wsbtv. -Brian pic.twitter.com/1peYbbxvyZ — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 3, 2018

However, the impact will be “minimal” in most parts of metro Atlanta, Monahan said. The amount that falls should be 0.10 of an inch or less.

Areas such as Lake Lanier and Habersham and Rabun counties could be in for an “extended period” of freezing rain, according to Monahan.

There could be snow in higher elevations. There were reports of it in Union and Catoosa counties early Friday.

Any frozen precipitation should melt during Sunday afternoon.

