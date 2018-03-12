  • Wind advisory issued for most of metro Atlanta today

    By: Karen Minton

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Rain is tapering off in Atlanta, but wind could be an issue Monday.

    A wind advisory goes into effect at 9 a.m. Monday until 7 p.m.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said wind gusts may be as high as 30 to 35 and 40 mph.

    “This could take down tree limbs and trees,” Minton said. “Power outages are possible. Use caution driving in the strong winds.”

