Wind advisory issued for most of metro Atlanta today

ATLANTA - Rain is tapering off in Atlanta, but wind could be an issue Monday.
A wind advisory goes into effect at 9 a.m. Monday until 7 p.m.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the rain and wind for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said wind gusts may be as high as 30 to 35 and 40 mph.
“This could take down tree limbs and trees,” Minton said. “Power outages are possible. Use caution driving in the strong winds.”
WIND ADVISORY: Wind will be an issue today. Gusts could be as high as 30-35 and 40 mph. This could take down tree limbs and trees. Power outages possible. Use caution driving in the strong winds. pic.twitter.com/VmyGlWiFSq— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) March 12, 2018
[Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
Wind will be strong at times today. Where you see the pink/purple on this map indicates areas which could get wind gusts of 30-35 mph and isolated 40 mph gusts. pic.twitter.com/2ZuCid2OYk— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) March 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}