  • What's the difference between a tornado watch and warning?

    By: Fiza Pirani and Clanton Nancy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    What's the difference between a tornado "watch" and a tornado "warning?"

    According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, a "watch" means a tornado is possible in your area. A "warning" means a tornado has been spotted, and you need to take shelter immediately.

    Where should you take shelter? 

    • Storm cellars or basements provide the best protection.
    • If that's not an option, go into an interior room or hallway on the lowest floor.
    • In a high-rise, go to a small interior room or hallway on the lowest floor.
    • Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. Stay away from corners; they attract debris.
    • A vehicle, trailer or mobile home does not provide good protection.
    • If shelter is not available, lie flat in a ditch or other low-lying area. Do not get under an overpass or bridge

    The American Red Cross also suggests that you: 

    • Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed.
    • Know your community's warning system, because they aren't all the same.
    • Practice tornado drills so children know what to do
    • Remove diseased and damaged limbs from trees before high winds hit.
    • Move or secure lawn furniture, trash cans, hanging plants or anything else that can be picked up by the wind and become a projectile.
    • Watch for tornado danger signs: dark, often greenish clouds; wall cloud – an isolated lowering of the base of a thunderstorm; cloud of debris; large hail; funnel cloud – a visible rotating extension of the cloud base; roaring noise.

    After the storm:

    • Finding important documents (deeds, insurance, etc.) will be easier if you've stored them in a safe-deposit box or other safe place.
    • Use bottled water or boil tap water before drinking it. Discard any food that comes in contact with contaminated water.
    • Inspect your home for damage, and take steps to prevent more damage (cover holes with plywood or plastic).
    • Stay out of damaged buildings and away from downed power lines.
    • You can let family know you're safe by registering on the American Red Cross Safe and Well website. You can also call 1-866-GET-INFO (1-866-438-4636) to register.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    What's the difference between a tornado watch and warning?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Highest severe weather risk area updated to include much of metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman who was driving Tex and Diane McIver night of shooting takes the stand

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia State Patrol trooper shoots driver during chase, GBI says

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 killed, 1 critically injured in crash in southwest Atlanta