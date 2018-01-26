What a blessing: Tyler Perry buys new van to replace church's stolen van

ATLANTA - A church congregation that lost its van to thieves has a brand-new replacement, courtesy of Atlanta movie mogul Tyler Perry.
Church members told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that it was hard for them to describe what a “blessing” the replacement van was.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hero neighbor pulls attacking pit bulls off 9-year-old boy
- Flu season getting worse: Death toll rises to 37 children
- Crews put out car fire at Atlanta airport parking deck
Last week, the congregation was devastated when they discovered their original van had been stolen. Pieces of the broken window glass still remain in the parking lot.
The other day, however, the church secretary picked up the phone and Perry was on the other end of the line. He told her he was buying the church a new van.
“I said, what would Madea say? I want to ask Tyler Perry,” said Delores Jenkins, a member of the church. “What would Madea say in a situation like this. What would she say? Ha! Halleluyer!”
Members talk about why this gift arrived in the nick of time on Channel 2 Action News at 4.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}