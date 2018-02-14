Wedge brings widespread showers to north Georgia

ATLANTA - Some areas will see periods of rain Wednesday as a wedge moves out of north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the north Georgia mountains will see the heaviest rain.
“More widespread rain this morning over the mountains -- where it will stay today,” Monahan said.
Most areas in metro Atlanta will have mist and drizzle through early this afternoon.
The wedge will break today, bringing an end to the rain.
The chance of rain returns later this week and into the weekend.
