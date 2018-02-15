Website changes could help parents choose better day care for children

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, or DECAL, has added additional features to its website to give families new tools in their search for quality child care.
The website has an online database where parents can find information on early care programs in their area.
The new features on the online database allow families to search from more than 5,000 licensed child care and preschool programs throughout the state.
They can also view multiple years of health and safety inspection reports and see the results of complaints against the program that have been proven.
Channel 2 Action News reported last month about a mother who said her son was left on a day care van for hours. That day care, Elite Kindercare, had its license revoked last week because of the incident and for failing to report it to DECAL.
How the child's mother says the new website features could have helped protect her son, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
