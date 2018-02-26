WATCH: These are some of the most memorable speeches in Oscars history

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Throughout the years, there have been plenty of memorable speeches at the Academy Awards.
And, of course, who could forget the announcement of Best Picture in 2017?
You can watch The 90th Academy Awards Sunday at 8 p.m. LIVE on Channel 2! CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the Oscars leading up to the big night!
Let's take a look back at some of the most memorable speeches in Oscars history!
Longest speech in Oscar history: Greer Garson for Mrs. Miniver
Shortest speech in Oscar history: William Holden
Sidney Poitier becomes the first African American to win an Oscar for Best Actor
Rita Moreno becomes the first Latina actress to win an Oscar
Sally Field is surprised people like her
Jack Palance does pushups
Hillary Swank forgets to thank her husband
Melissa Leo drops the F bomb
Cuba Gooding Jr. thanks everyone
Halle Berry becomes the first African American woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}