WATCH: Atlanta rapper Offset of Migos freestyles for son's 3rd birthday

Atlanta rapper Offset of Migos freestyles for son's 3rd birthday

ATLANTA - When you are the child of a celebrity, people might assume special treatment is part of the deal.

Atlanta rapper Offset of hit group Migos showed this is true, but in a non-traditional way, at his son’s birthday party.

Born Kiari Cephus, Offset is known to share videos of son Kody on social media.

A video he posted over the weekend from when his son turned 3 is especially endearing.

Offset freestyled a birthday song at his son’s party, with a beat by Murdabeatz as the multi-platinum producer played an electronic instrument behind him.

"Happy birthday, it’s your birthday, the three-way,” Cephus sings into a microphone.

Kody, standing still, stares at his father, who jokes, “Too sleepy, you’re not going to move.”

Then Offset opens his arms to his son, who just wants to be picked up by dad.

Proof that parenting is so similar, no matter how many followers or how much fame you have.

