WATCH: A look back at Georgia's 1980 National Championship season

The last time Georgia won a national championship was in the 1980 season with a win over Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

That year, the University of Georgia put together a show to commemorate the incredible season.

The show was narrated by Lewis Grizzard, a columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"As 1980 began, no one had any reason to suspect the dogs would go all the way, not even Vince Dooley," Grizzard said.

However, the Bulldogs went on to have an undefeated season.

Grizzard took a trip to Herschel Walker's hometown of Wrightsville, Georgia, and interviewed his mother.

She said she had tried to talk her son out of playing football.

"I didn't want him to get hurt or either hurt nobody else's child. I though football was a dangerous game," Christine Walker said.

The show included plenty of game highlights from the season, including the Sugar Bowl, and a clip of Vince Dooley reflecting on finally getting a win in that game.

"Someday I'm going to get in the Sugar Bowl stadium ... the third time was the charm because that was the day that we beat Notre Dame and won the National Championship," he said.

