Volunteers on 24-hour shifts at local warming shelter

ATLANTA - Warming centers across metro Atlanta are giving people a warm place to go from the dangerous cold.
The Adamsville Recreation Center in northwest Atlanta reached capacity Wednesday night, after opening its doors to anyone who wanted to get out of the frigid weather.
Cots and blankets were handed out to people as they tried to warm up.
"Anyone that's considered a human being that's seeking refuge, they will not be turned away," Neyaunte Stallings said.
In Cobb County, volunteers at the "Must Ministries" are rotating on 24-hour shifts to help people get out of the cold. The warming center has now been open for a week.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta until 10 a.m. and for the north Georgia mountains until 12 p.m. Thursday.
