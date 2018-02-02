Dramatic video shows officer shoot, kill knife-wielding suspect after chase

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of a police officer who shot and killed a suspect after a police chase in Rabun County.
According to police, the officer tried to stop a speeding car on Warwoman Road in Clayton Thursday morning.
Police say the car crashed and the driver got out and pointed a knife at the officer. At that time, the officer fired.
We’re breaking down the video and what’s next in the investigation, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
